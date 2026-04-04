Audiences love an intimate portrayal of flawed characters in films. There are very few and far-between examples of such films in recent memory. The Drama is a recent addition to that list. This romantic comedy drama is written and directed by Kristoffer Borgli. It stars Robert Pattinson and Zendaya as a couple madly in love. The film was released by A24 on April 3, 2026.

The Drama: Plot

The Drama is about a couple, Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson. Emma is a bookstore clerk, while Charlie is a British museum director. The two are engaged and are about to get married. After dating for two years, the two have gotten to know each other well. At least that’s what it seems initially. One day, they witness their DJ smoking heroin at their wedding.

Both Emma and Charlie meet their maid of honor and Best Man to discuss the matter. They are planning to replace that DJ with someone else. Rachel, Emma’s maid of honor, comes to his defense. She says that all of us have done things that we aren’t proud of. This leads to a confession game that spirals into something unexpected.

We then see all of them taking turns and confessing the worst thing they have ever done. This is where Emma’s confession shakes everything up. It even puts her wedding to Charlie in jeopardy.

Characters & setting in The Drama

The Drama features characters coming from different walks of life. Emma Harwood works as a clerk at a bookstore. She hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and is deaf in one ear. Charlie Thompson is a British person who is the director of a museum. He bumps into Emma at a cafe, and the two start dating. Both these characters are different from each other.

Emma is more honest about her thoughts. This trait comes back to bite her during the confession. Meanwhile, Charlie has a playful personality but is also quite reserved. Other characters include Rachel, who is Emma’s maid of honor. She is the one who prompts the group to start confessing their experiences. Mike is Charlie’s Best Man at the wedding and takes part in the game. We don’t really learn much about the supporting characters beyond their confessions and lives surrounding the protagonists.

What was Emma’s secret in The Drama?

During the confession game, Emma reveals something that nearly topples her wedding to Charlie. She had planned a school shooting in her teen years. We get to find out what led her to come up with such plans. The flashbacks and her explanation reveal that she was bullied in school. This enraged her, and that anger grew over time. Emma researched a lot about school shootings and their perpetrators. Her father owned a gun, which she planned to use at school. We then find out how she became deaf in one year. Emma was doing shooting practice in the woods without any ear protection. The loud noises damaged one of her eardrums.

This revelation shocks everyone in that room. Emma’s nature made this confession even more shocking. Charlie was aware of her anger issues, and he then started having second thoughts about marrying her. Emma states that she didn’t proceed with the plan as another school shooting took place that same day in town. The move would mean that she wouldn’t get all the limelight. But Emma realizes that she knew one of the victims. This changes her perception, and she eventually joins a student activist group about gun control. Emma is a changed person now.

What does the last scene signify?

Towards the end, we also find out that Charlie is no saint either. He lied to Emma on their first day, and he almost had an affair with a girl named Misha. Her boyfriend beats Charlie due to a misunderstanding. The film’s ending takes place at a diner. It’s the same place Emma wanted to go to after their reception. A bruised Charlie sits at one of the tables and is surprised to see Emma. She sits across the table and introduces herself to Charlie. Her words signify that she doesn’t know him. It’s a callback to Emma’s earlier attempts to play the game with him. She wanted him to try something seductive to spice up their relationship.

Charlie could not play along with her earlier in the film. But this time around, he manages to play along, and the two get into a fun banter. The Drama ends with the couple holding hands. These moments signify that both of them might have moved on from the confession. It’s possible that they will continue their relationship and marry each other. Charlie was shocked by her confessions. But he, too, has made mistakes in his life. The ending concludes a larger point: that we are all flawed and that we should know the whole story before judging someone.

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