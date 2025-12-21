Robert Pattinson is a versatile actor who had a creatively rich year in 2025. He balanced a standout lead in Mickey 17 with a solid supporting dramatic turn in Die My Love. However, how did his 2025 performance in terms of box office collections fare, as his choices continue to cement him as one of Hollywood’s most interesting and respected actors, with promising projects ahead? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Robert Pattinson’s 2025 releases

Robert’s first film in 2025 was the sci-fi flick by Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho – Mickey 17. It features Pattinson as an expendable employee on Niflheim on his seventeenth iteration. The film received average ratings from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. They gave it 78% and stated, “Mickey 17 finds Bong Joon Ho returning to his forte of daffy sci-fi with a withering social critique at its core, proving along the way that you can never have too many Robert Pattisons.”

Robert Pattinson’s second film of the year was a romance drama opposite Jennifer Lawrence, another immensely talented actress. It is called Die My Love. Although critics gave it a 74% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience did not enjoy it as much, giving it only a 46% rating. The audience says, “An art-house character piece buoyed by Jennifer Lawrence’s raw performance, Die My Love daringly explores postpartum psychosis but ultimately perishes under its languid pace and emotional onslaught.”

Robert Pattinson’s success ratio in 2025

Mickey 17 is director Bong Joon Ho’s most expensive film, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Patsy Ferran, Cameron Britton, Daniel Henshall, Stephen Park, Anamaria Vartolomei, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, alongside The Batman star. Unfortunately, the film only collected $133.3 million [via Box Office Mojo] at the worldwide box office; hence, it was a box office flop.

On the other hand, Die My Love also failed to impress the people. The romance drama collected $11.2 million only in its theatrical run at the worldwide box office. Both Die My Love and Mickey 17 are box office disasters, resulting in 0% success ratio for Robert in 2025.

Mickey 17 – $133.3 million

Die My Love – $11.2 million

Total – $144.5 million

In conclusion, 2025 has turned out to be a disappointing year for the Twilight star at the box office, with both films underperforming and ending their theatrical runs as apparent commercial failures, leaving the actor with a 0% success ratio for the year.

Robert Pattinson’s future projects

Robert Pattinson has a busy lineup of upcoming projects, with several films currently in post-production. His upcoming releases include The Drama, in which he plays Charlie Thompson; The Odyssey, as Antinous; and Dune: Part Three, for which his role has yet to be revealed. He is also attached to the tentatively titled Primetime, for which he will not only star but also serve as a producer, along with Here Comes the Flood, further expanding his slate of highly anticipated projects.

