James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash underperformed big time on its opening day in India, but still managed to mint decent moolah. Today, on day 2, the magnum opus was witnessed to display a big jump due to the Saturday factor, but surprisingly, the growth has been limited. It managed to cross the 20 crore mark at the box office but stayed much below 25 crores. Keep reading to know what early trends suggest!

Released yesterday (December 19), Avatar 3 has opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from critics in India. As usual, James Cameron is being hailed for his vision and the visual spectacle he has created. However, the film is also receiving criticism for its slow pacing and drawn-out storyline. Just like the previous two installments, this one also delivers a mesmerising experience on the big screen, but word of mouth isn’t highly positive or extraordinary.

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office on day 2?

The enthusiasm is missing this time, which has led to limited growth in occupancy, despite it being a Saturday. As per early trends flowing in, Avatar: Fire And Ash is closing its day 2 in the range of 22-23 crore net at the Indian box office. Compared to day 1’s 19 crores, the magnum opus displayed a growth of 15.78-21.05%, which is much less than expected. Overall, the film stands at 41-42 crore net after 2 days.

Ideally, Avatar: Fire And Ash should have aimed for 25-30 crores on the second day, which hasn’t happened. This is an alarming sign as the film will now struggle to reach a big total by the end of the first weekend. It also shows that it has been severely impacted by the wave of Dhurandhar, especially in the Hindi belt.

On weekdays, the situation could become even more challenging, and Avatar 3 might struggle to reach a respectable number, considering the franchise’s standards.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 19 crores

Day 2 – 22-23 crores

Total – 41-42 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Parasakthi Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Needs To Earn 175 Crore+ To Enter The Safe Zone?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News