Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s Valentine’s Day release, Tu Yaa Main, failed to impress the audience. The romantic survival thriller has wrapped up its box office run as a flop, with a deficit of over 12 crore. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Tu Yaa Main earn in India?

Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial arrived in theatres with a direct clash against Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri’s O’Romeo. It also faced competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, and other releases. The poor word-of-mouth further spoiled the party. According to the final update, Tu Yaa Main earned 7.20 crore net in its lifetime in India.

This is simply poor and another big blow for Shanaya Kapoor, who failed to impress cine-goers with her debut film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan (2025). As for Adarsh Gourav, he also faced another disappointment after Superboys Of Malegaon (2025). Including taxes, the gross total has concluded at 8.49 crore

Check out the detailed week-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 4.45 crore

Week 2: 1.48 crore

Week 3: 92 lakh

Week 4: 35 lakh

Total: 7.20 crore

What was the budget of Tu Yaa Main?

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. It recovered only 36% of its estimated investment, earning a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Tu Yaa Main vs Bollywood releases of 2025

The romantic survival thriller managed to surpass Rahu Ketu (6.37 crore) and Happy Patel (6.2 crore). It also performed better than Vadh 2 (3.83 crore). However, Bhanushali Studios Limited, Colour Yellow Productions’ film remained way behind Bollywood biggies like Border 2, Mardaani 3, O’Romeo, and others.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 7.20 crore

Budget recovery: 36%

India gross: 8.49 crore

