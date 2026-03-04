Tu Yaa Main, starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor in the lead roles, is in the last stage of its theatrical run, and very soon, it’ll conclude its Indian box office innings. Released amid extremely low buzz, the film registered an expected low start. However, with decent reviews and word of mouth coming into play, the film was expected to find some audience. Unfortunately, it failed to do so. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 19!

How much did Tu Yaa Main earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

The Bollywood survival thriller is having a dismal run at ticket windows. On the third Tuesday, day 19, it earned an estimated 11 lakh. Compared to day 18’s 8 lakh, it displayed a surge of 37.5%. Overall, it has earned 6.72 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 7.92 crore gross. With not much fuel left in the tank, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 7-7.15 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 4.45 crore

Week 2 – 1.48 crore

Day 15 – 17 lakh

Day 16 – 25 lakh

Day 17 – 18 lakh

Day 18 – 8 lakh

Day 19 – 11 lakh

Total – 6.72 crore

Performs much better than Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film, yet it’s a flop

Shanaya Kapoor made her big-screen debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. It earned 1.8 crore net at the Indian box office. If a comparison is made, Tu Yaa Main has made 273.33% more earnings. Nonetheless, it’s a big flop. Reportedly, the film was made at a budget of 20 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 6.72 crore net so far, thus making a recovery of just 33.6%.

With an expected closing recovery of below 40%, Tu Yaa Main has secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office. For Shanaya, it’s her second consecutive setback after Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan.

Box office summary:

Budget – 20 crore

India net collection – 6.72 crore

Recovery – 33.6%

Deficit – 13.28 crore

Deficit% – 66.4%

Verdict – Flop

