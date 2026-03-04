Peddi, starring Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma, is scheduled for its grand release next month. After the debacle of Game Changer, Ram is looking forward to a big comeback at the Indian box office, and as far as the start is concerned, it seems that the film will clock a solid number. But will the actor be able to overtake father Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu in the opening-day race? Let’s discuss it below!

Peddi is enjoying a good pre-release buzz

The upcoming sports action drama is one of the biggest Tollywood releases of 2026. So far, things have worked in favor of the film. While the first glimpse teaser raised curiosity, the Chikiri Chikiri song pushed the buzz to the next level. Even the recently released track, Rai Rai Raa Raa, is also making noise on the internet. With promotional assets performing well, the stage seems to be set.

The biggest and most important promotional asset is now the trailer, and if it clicks with the audience, Peddi will lock a solid opening-day collection at the Indian box office. Considering the presence of Ram Charan and the good pre-release buzz, the film looks well positioned to score over 40 crore net on day 1.

Ram Charan is likely to beat father Chiranjeevi on day 1

For those who don’t know, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened strongly at the Indian box office by earning 41.6 crore net (including paid previews). With an expected start of 40 crore+, Ram Charan is likely to beat his father in the opening-day battle with Peddi. In fact, he might aim for a 50 crore milestone if the trailer turns out to be solid.

More about the film

The sports action drama is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru and Ishan Saksena under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It is scheduled to release in theaters on April 30, 2026. It will be distributed by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

