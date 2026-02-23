Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa, is in the final stage of its theatrical run and is trying to make as much as moolah possible. It is already Chiru’s highest-grossing film of all time and has emerged as a successful venture despite a massive 200-crore budget. In the latest development, the film has reached a major milestone in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), thus adding another feather in its cap.

How much did Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earn at the Indian box office in 42 days?

Coming straightaway to the latest collection update, the Telugu action comedy entertainer earned 42 lakh on its sixth Sunday, day 42. Overall, it has earned an estimated 217.56 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 256.72 crore. Considering the slow pace of the film, it is heading for a lifetime collection of 219-220 crore net.

Reaches a major milestone in the Telugu states

Despite mixed reviews from critics, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu emerged as a success story. Due to the festive season of Sankranti and decent feedback from the audience, the film performed well at the Indian box office, with the biggest chunk of business coming from the Telugu states. Now, as per the latest update, the film has reached a major milestone of 225 crore gross in the Telugu states, with the exact collection standing at a whopping 225.02 crore gross. With this, it becomes Chiranjeevi’s first film to achieve the feat.

Box office verdict of the film

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was made at an estimated budget of 200 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 217.56 crore net so far, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 17.56 crore. Calculated further, it equals 8.78% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 200 crore

India net collection – 217.56 crore

ROI – 17.56 crore

ROI% – 8.78%

Verdict – Plus

