Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji in the lead role, concluded its fourth weekend recently with ordinary earnings. The film has already emerged as a disappointment at the Indian box office, and now it is trying to push the tally as high as possible. While collections are much lower than expected, the positive news is that it is set to become Rani’s second film to cross the 50 crore domestic milestone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Mardaani 3 earn at the Indian box office in 24 days?

The Bollywood crime thriller minted 35 lakh on its fourth Friday, day 22. It was followed by 60 lakh on day 23 and 65 lakh on day 24. Overall, it earned 1.6 crore during the fourth weekend, a drop of 54.92% or 55% from the third weekend’s 3.55 crore. In total, the film has earned an estimated 49.15 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 57.99 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.55 crore

Week 2 – 15.65 crore

Week 3 – 5.35 crore

Day 22 – 35 lakh

Day 23 – 60 lakh

Day 24 – 65 lakh

Total – 49.15 crore

Set to become Rani Mukerji’s second film to reach 50 crore

Till now, only one film of Rani Mukerji has crossed 50 crore net at the Indian box office, Talaash. Mardaani 3 will reach the milestone in a couple of days, as it needs only 85 lakh more.

Currently, Mardaani 3 is Rani’s second-highest-grossing film in India, and will conclude the run in the same position, as beating Talaash (93 crore) is not at all possible.

Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Talaash – 93 crore Mardaani 3 – 49.15 crore (24 days) Mardaani 2 – 47.51 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 47 crore Hichki – 46.17 crore Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna – 44.5 crore Ta Ra Rum Pum – 39.25 crore Bunty Aur Babli – 36.5 crore Mardaani – 36 crore Mangal Pandey – 28 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 10: Needs Less Than 1 Crore To Become Shahid Kapoor’s 4th Highest-Grosser In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News