Dhurandhar 2 is all over the internet, and the reason is its trailer. Yes, the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming magnum opus has been unveiled, and, as expected, it has stormed social media, becoming the talk of the town. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, the film is currently the most hyped Indian film, with its trailer boosting it further. It now aims for a historic start for Bollywood at the Indian box office.

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar was a complete beast at the Indian box office, minting record-breaking numbers in the long run. It was a critical and commercial blockbuster, also inaugurating the 800 crore net club for Bollywood films. With all the goodwill for the first part, the hype for the sequel is sky high, and it has the potential to amass insane numbers.

Dhurandhar 2 has hit it out of the park with its trailer!

Its highly anticipated trailer was released this morning, and the response has been phenomenal so far. Within 7 hours (as of 6 pm IST), it has garnered close to 14.7 million views on YouTube along with 601K likes. Apart from the impressive views, the feedback is genuinely positive across the board. It’s a perfectly cut promo that teases an emotional, patriotic, and action-packed ride. What’s more exciting is that the makers didn’t reveal many details about part two’s plot, thus building the curiosity.

On the whole, the trailer for Dhurandhar 2 lived up to its hype and took the excitement for the film to the next level. Of course, people are missing Akshaye Khanna, but the story itself seems to be intriguing enough to draw massive footfalls irrespective of Khanna’s absence.

100 crore net opening looks achievable

Unlike the first installment, Dhurandhar 2 is extremely front-loaded and is all set to see the widest release ever for a Bollywood film. Also, the blockbuster ticket pricing and paid previews will help the film in a big way. In the paid previews, the 20 crore mark looks achievable, and on day 1, the 80 crore milestone now looks within reach due to a solo release. Yes, due to a lengthy runtime, the show count could be impacted to an extent, but the round-the-clock showcasing will compensate for that.

On the whole, including paid previews, the opening day of 100 crore net looks possible at the Indian box office, giving Bollywood its first-ever century start in net collections.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Varanasi Box Office: SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Offered A Historic Sum For Overseas Rights, Breakeven Set Above 300 Crore?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News