Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which is making its journey on Netflix, is nothing short of historic and is hitting records one after the other. The spy thriller has finished week 5 of its streaming journey on the OTT platform, and it has achieved a feat that remained a distant dream for every single Indian film released on the platform in 2025!

Ranveer Singh Hits The 70 Million Club!

By the end of its fifth week, Aditya Dhar’s biggie has clocked a staggering 70.6 million viewing hours on Netflix. This massive number proves that the film has found a global audience, breaking language barriers. Even in its fifth week, the film was trending in 11 countries on Netflix!

Dhurandhar OTT Verdict Week 5

As per the data by Netflix, Dhurandhar, in its fifth week, garnered a viewership of 1.3 million on Netflix against 4.5 million viewing hours and secured the ninth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film has officially hit almost 70.3 million viewing hours in five weeks of its streaming!