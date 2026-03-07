Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which is making its journey on Netflix, is nothing short of historic and is hitting records one after the other. The spy thriller has finished week 5 of its streaming journey on the OTT platform, and it has achieved a feat that remained a distant dream for every single Indian film released on the platform in 2025!
Ranveer Singh Hits The 70 Million Club!
By the end of its fifth week, Aditya Dhar’s biggie has clocked a staggering 70.6 million viewing hours on Netflix. This massive number proves that the film has found a global audience, breaking language barriers. Even in its fifth week, the film was trending in 11 countries on Netflix!
Dhurandhar OTT Verdict Week 5
As per the data by Netflix, Dhurandhar, in its fifth week, garnered a viewership of 1.3 million on Netflix against 4.5 million viewing hours and secured the ninth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix. The film has officially hit almost 70.3 million viewing hours in five weeks of its streaming!
Ranveer Singh Nails An Achievement None Could!
The spy thriller now joins a very exclusive list of Indian cinema. In the history of Netflix India, only a handful of films have managed to stay in the Global Top 10 for five weeks – to be precise, only five, with Ranveer Singh‘s biggie being the fifth and the latest addition!
While Dhurandhar has joined Jigra and Laapataa Ladies in the Hindi club, only two South Indian films have nailed this achievement – Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja and Dulquer Salmaan‘s Lucky Baskhar!
With 22 million views, Ranveer Singh has officially delivered the most-watched Indian film on Netflix. It has successfully transitioned from a theatrical entertainer to a streaming blockbuster as well. With the trailer of the sequel dropping like a bomb, the film might witness a surge in viewership yet again!
Dhurandhar OTT Viewership Summary!
Check out the two-week viewership of the spy drama, its viewing hours, and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.
- Week 1: 7.6 million views | 21.6 million viewing hours | Rank 1
- Week 2: 8.2 million views | 28.1 million viewing hours | Rank 1
- Week 3: 2.9 million views | 9.9 million viewing hours | Rank 5
- Week 4: 2 million views | 6.7 million viewing hours | Rank 8
- Week 5: 1.3 million views | 4.5 million viewing hours | Rank 9
Total: 22 million views | 70.7 million viewing hours
Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Netflix for the weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 10 non-English global charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix! The overall numbers will vary depending on the cumulative half-yearly viewership data provided by Netflix.
