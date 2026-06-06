Rashmika Mandanna is returning to Bollywood with the romantic comedy, Cocktail 2. Co-starring Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, the film is slated to hit theatres on June 19, 2026. But can she deliver her 6th double-digit opening at the Hindi box office? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Cocktail 2 is enjoying favorable pre-release buzz!

The sequel factors always work in favor, but fans are all the way more excited because Homi Adajania has returned to the director’s hat. Our expectations are sky-high, and so far, the pre-release promos have enjoyed good hype.

There’s only one big obstacle on the way – Cocktail 2 will have to compete against Welcome To The Jungle, as well as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, at the box office. Here’s hoping the content will be strong enough to dominate the ticket windows.

Where will it stand among Rashmika Mandanna’s Hindi openers?

Rashmika Mandanna has starred alongside big Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Vicky Kaushal, delivering some impressive openings at the Hindi box office. However, Pushpa 2 continues to lead with its mind-boggling debut of 72 crore.

Cocktail 2 may not be able to enter Rashmika’s top 5 opening days in Bollywood, but it could very well become her 6th double-digit opener. According to Koimoi’s early predictions, the romantic comedy would land around 9-11 crore on day 1. The trends in the advance booking will provide clarity on whether Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon co-starrer will sure shot cross the 10 crore mark. Fingers crossed!

Check out Rashmika Mandanna’s opening days at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 72 crore Animal: 63.80 crore Chhaava: 33.10 crore Sikandar: 30.06 crore Thamma: 25.11 crore Cocktail 2: 9-11 crore (prediction) Pushpa (Hindi): 3.33 crore Goodbye: 1 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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