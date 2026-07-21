Jana Nayagan Box Office Pre-Sales On BMS: Thalapathy Vijay Already Enters Top 10! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The anticipation surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical outing, Jana Nayagan, has officially reached a fever pitch! Fans across the globe are leaving no stone unturned to celebrate the superstar’s farewell from the Tamil Cinema. The buzz is translating directly into insane numbers at the advance booking windows. Currently, the film has entered the Top 10 highest ticket pre-sales for a Kollywood film on BookMyShow!

The advance bookings for the political drama, also starring Bobby Deol, opened to an enthusiastic response on July 16, but momentum exploded over the weekend, driven by massive demand in Tamil Nadu, crossing the half-million mark at the ticket window in just five days.

Jana Nayagan Box Office BMS Sales

The sharp upward spike on July 19 and July 20, selling over 200K tickets on consecutive days, highlights the storm brewing at the box office ahead of Jana Nayagan‘s theatrical arrival. While it occupies the tenth spot in the list of the top 10 biggest pre-sales for Kollywood films on BMS, the film is expected to grow in the next two days with its advance BMS sales.

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Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Kollywood films on BMS.

Coolie: 2.53 Million Leo: 2.29 Million Jailer: 1.19 Million The Greatest Of All Time: 1.19 Million Vettaiyan: 706K VidaaMuyarchi: 689K Good Bad Ugly: 643K Amaran: 628K Indian2: 626K JanaNayagan: 501K (2 days to go)

Jana Nayagan BMS Sales Summary

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the ticket sales of the film on BMS.

July 16: 11.77K

July 17: 5.40K

July 18: 40.44K

July 19: 236.60K

July 20: 206.66K

Total: 501K

Directed by H Vinoth, the official synopsis of Thalapathy Vijay‘s film says, “Ideological enemies-one populist, one authoritarian-meet again when a child’s fear awakens old conflicts, pulling an ex-cop into a struggle beyond vengeance.”

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Check out Jana Nayagan’s day-wise box office breakdown in India and overseas here.

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