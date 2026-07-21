Alpha Box Office Day 18 Collection (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor starrer Alpha is witnessing a poor run at the Indian box office. YRF’s female-spy action thriller has crashed, with only 58% budget recovery. It is still struggling to enter the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2026. Scroll below for the day 18 update!

How much has it earned in India in 18 days?

According to estimates, Alpha collected 18 lakh on day 18. It suffered another 28% drop compared to 25 lakh collected on the third Friday. The critics and audience reviews were negative, which led to a complete rejection at the box office.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 58.35 crore net. Shiv Rawail’s directorial is made on a reported budget of 100 crore. The makers will face a deficit of over 40 crore. A losing affair!

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India (net earnings):

Week 1 – 48.4 crore

Week 2 – 8.4 crore

Day 15 – 25 lakh

Day 16 – 48 lakh

Day 17 – 64 lakh

Day 18 – 18 lakh

Total – 58.35 crore

Can it beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do?

The daily collection have dropped to 18 lakh, and there’s no hope left. The last milestone Alpha can possibly unlock is entering the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026. It needs 94 lakh more to beat Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and grab the bottom spot.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1186.32 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 199.23 crore Welcome To The Jungle: 136.98 crore Dhamaal 4: 134.1 crore Cocktail 2: 104.46 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga: 64.15 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 61.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 59.29 crore

Alpha Worldwide Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 100 crore

India net: 58.35 crore

Budget recovery: 58%

India gross: 68.85 crore

Overseas gross: 28.15 crore

Worldwide gross: 97 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the Alpha day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Odyssey India Box Office Day 4: Beats Joker & 5 Others, Now The 34th Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News