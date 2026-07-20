Cocktail 2 Box Office Update! (Photo Credit: Maddock Films/Wikipedia)

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 has concluded its fifth weekend at the Indian box office. But do you know? The romantic comedy also recently emerged as director Homi Adajani’s first 100 crore grosser. Scroll below for the latest update on day 31.

How much did it earn during the fifth weekend?

There’s massive competition at the box office. Not only did it battle against Bollywood releases like Dhamaal 4, Welcome To The Jungle, and Main Vaapas Aaunga, but it also had to compete against The Odyssey. According to estimates, Cocktail 2 could only earn 11 lakh during its fifth weekend. It collected 2 lakh on Friday, followed by 4 lakh on Saturday and 5 lakh on Sunday.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 104.44 crore net. Including taxes, the gross earnings come to 123.23 crore. Made on a budget of 110 crore, the romantic comedy will conclude its domestic run with 95% budget recovery.

Here is the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Week 2: 21.30 crore

Week 3: 7.4 crore

Week 4: 72 lakh

Day 29: 2 lakh

Day 30: 4 lakh

Day 31: 5 lakh

Total: 104.44 crore

Homi Adajania’s first century at the Indian box office!

Homi Adajania’s highest-grossing film was Cocktail (2012), which earned 76 crore in its lifetime. After 14 years, the director has rewritten history with his first 100 crore grosser with Cocktail 2.

Check out Homi Adajani’s performance at the Indian box office (net collection):

Cocktail 2: 104.44 crore Cocktail: 76 crore Finding Fanny: 35.91 crore Angrezi Medium: 10.48 crore Being Cyrus: 6.44 crore

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 31 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 104.44 crore

Budget recovery: 95%

India gross: 123.23 crore

Overseas gross: 42.96 crore

Worldwide gross: 166.19 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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