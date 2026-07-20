Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 24 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram; JioHotstar )

Welcome To The Jungle has concluded its fourth weekend at the Indian box office on a decent note. Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, and others have now surpassed the domestic lifetime of Badhaai Ho. It has climbed up the ladder among the top 100 Hindi grossers of all time. Scroll below for the day 24 update!

How much did it earn during the fourth weekend?

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle packed a fourth weekend of 1.15 crore net. After accumulating just 20 lakh on Friday, it witnessed a 2X jump, bringing in 40 lakh on Saturday. A further jump was registered on Sunday, which scored 55 lakh.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 136.85 crore net. Ahmed Khan’s directorial is currently the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. But the spot is in danger as Dhamaal 4 continues its fantastic run, amassing 129.74 crore in just 10 days.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Week 3: 6.8 crore

Day 22: 20 lakh

Day 23: 40 lakh

Day 24: 55 lakh

Total: 136.85 crore

Beats Badhaai Ho!

Welcome To The Jungle continues to achieve mini milestones in its box office journey. It has now surpassed Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho, which earned 136.8 crore net in its domestic journey. With that, the action adventure comedy emerges as the 89th highest-grossing Hindi film at the Indian box office. Its next target is to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (137.51 crore).

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 136.85 crore

ROI: 9.5%

India gross: 161.48 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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