Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 23 Update!( Photo Credit – Instagram/Red Chillies Entertainment )

Welcome To The Jungle, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and others, witnessed limited growth on its fourth Saturday. But there’s little to worry about as Ahmed Khan’s directorial is already a box office success. It is now aiming to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. Scroll below for the day 23 report!

Stays below 50 lakh on the fifth Saturday

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle collected 38 lakh on day 23. It witnessed a limited growth, compared to 20 lakh garnered on the fifth Friday. Dhamaal 4 has stolen the maximum screen count, leading to a dip in footfalls.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 136.28 crore net. Jacqueline Fernandez co-starrer was made on a budget of 125 crore. It has minted profits of 9% in 23 days, gaining the plus verdict. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 160.81 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 95.21 crore

Week 2: 33.69 crore

Week 3: 6.8 crore

Day 22: 20 lakh

Day 23: 38 lakh

Total: 136.28 crore

Battle against Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees begins!

In 2017, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a success with Raees, co-starring Mahira Khan. Rahul Dholakia’s directorial earned 137.51 crore net in its lifetime.

Welcome To The Jungle now needs 1.23 crore more in its kitty to surpass that mark. With that, the action-adventure comedy will emerge as the 88th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time at the Indian box office. Let’s see how close it can get to the target today.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 23 Summary

Budget: 125 crore

India net: 136.28 crore

ROI: 9%

India gross: 160.81 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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