Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 9: BMS Sales Already Take 124% Jump From Yesterday

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 9: A Solid Second Saturday On Cards For Ajay Devgn! ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Ajay Devgn’s comedy gang is officially running a riot at the ticket windows with Dhamaal 4 hinting at a very solid second Saturday loading at the box office. After wrapping up a rock-solid opening week, Indra Kumar’s star-studded franchise is witnessing a very strong hold at the ticket window on the 9th day, with its ticket sales on BMS.

According to the early trends on BookMyShow, the comedy film has registered a spectacular 124.2% jump as compared to yesterday’s ticket sales, setting the stage for a good second Saturday surge! The morning and the afternoon traction on BMS indicates good theatrical momentum.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office BMS Sales Day 9

On the second Saturday from 3 PM – 4 PM, Dhamaal 4 registered ticket sales of 12.3K tickets on BMS. This is a huge surge compared to the 5.6K tickets sold during the exact same time frame on Friday. The cumulative ticket sales from 8 AM to 4 PM are 74.2K on the second Saturday, compared to the second Friday’s 33.1K ticket sales.

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Despite dropping screens, the film has maintained a steady grip to round out its second Friday with 100K tickets sold on BookMyShow, officially entering the list of the top 10 ticket sales of Bollywood films on the second Friday for the 2025–2026.

While massive action blockbusters like Dhurandhar and Border 2 remain ahead, Ajay Devgn‘s film has successfully held its ground! The exceptional 124% BMS jump proves that family audiences are turning up for the film, and the box office numbers for the second Saturday will witness a good jump as well.

Check out the BMS Sales of Bollywood films on the second Friday (2025 – 2026).

Dhurandhar: 837K Dhurandhar 2‌: 808K Chhaava: 708K Saiyaara: 413K Border 2: 186K Sitaare Zameen Par: 153K Bhooth Bangla: 118K Sky Force: 115K Kesari Chapter 2: 102K Dhamaal 4: 100K

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Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and overseas here.

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