Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Update! (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Dhamaal 4 continues to mint impressive moolah at the worldwide box office. Indra Kumar’s adventure comedy has now concluded its opening week with two new milestones. It has emerged as Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest post-COVID grosser and Riteish Deshmukh’s all-time 8th highest-grossing film. Scroll below for a detailed update!

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 7

According to the latest update, Dhamaal 4 stands at 136.17 crore gross at the worldwide box office after 7 days. It has made estimated earnings of 19.25 crore gross overseas. The remaining 116.92 crore comes from the domestic market, India.

Arshad Warsi co-starrer is now on track to unlock the 150 crore club at the worldwide box office. Post that, it will compete against Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s Cocktail 2 (166.01 crore) to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Exciting times ahead!

Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest worldwide grosser in the post-COVID era!

After surpassing Bholaa, Dhamaal 4 has also left De De Pyaar De 2 behind. It is now Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film globally in the post-pandemic era.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s post-COVID releases at the Indian box office below:

Singham Again – 402.26 crore Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crore Raid 2 – 242.57 crore Shaitaan – 216.18 crore Dhamaal 4 – 136.17 crore De De Pyaar De 2 – 129.17 crore Bholaa – 122.2 crore Maidaan – 71.52 crore Son Of Sardaar 2 – 65.38 crore Runway 34 – 53.7 crore

Also beats Raja Shivaji!

Riteish Deshmukh achieved a massive milestone earlier this year with Raja Shivaji, which emerged as the highest-grossing Marathi film of all time worldwide. His latest adventure comedy has now surpassed his last release to rank 8th among his all-time highest grossers.

Check out Riteish Deshmukh’s highest-grossing films worldwide (gross earnings) below:

Housefull 4: 280.27 crore Raid 2: 242.57 crore Total Dhamaal: 228.27 crore Housefull 3: 194.48 crore Housefull 2: 179.2 crore Ek Villain: 169.92 crore Grand Masti: 147.9 crore Dhamaal 4 – 136.17 crore Raja Shivaji: 129.7 crore Housefull: 123.6 crore

Dhamaal 4 Worldwide Box Office Day 7 Summary

India net: 99.09 crore

India gross: 116.92 crore

Overseas gross: 19.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 136.17 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection of Dhamaal 4 in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Beats Bhooth Bangla & Records 3rd Highest Opening Week Of 2026 In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News