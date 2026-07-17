Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 21 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Welcome To The Jungle starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon and others is now earning at the lower end at the worldwide box office. Ahmed Khan’s action-adventure comedy is close to touching the 195 crore milestone. Scroll below for the day 21 update.

Beats Raid 2 overseas!

At the overseas box office, Welcome To The Jungle has amassed 33.36 crore gross. It has surpassed the international lifetime of Raid 2, which amassed 31 crore gross. Akshay Kumar starrer is ahead of another Ajay Devgn film, Dhamaal 4 (19.25 crore), which released a week back. Only time will tell which movie eventually wins the box office battle.

Inches closer to the 195 crore mark worldwide!

At the Indian box office, Welcome To The Jungle has collected 135.7 crore net, which converts to 160.12 crore gross. There’s no new competition in Bollywood this Friday, which will provide it the much-needed weekend boost. However, Disha Patani‘s co-starrer will have to fight Dhamaal 4 and Hollywood biggie, The Odyssey, which is enjoying a lot of buzz.

The worldwide box office collection currently stands at 193.48 crore gross. This weekend, Ahmed Khan’s film may cross the 195 crore mark. But the journey towards the entry into the 200 crore club now looks difficult. It will also miss becoming Akshay Kumar’s 5th 200 crore grosser in the post-COVID era.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s 200 crore+ worldwide grossers in the post-COVID era:

Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Bhooth Bangla: 292.64 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore OMG 2: 220 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 21 Summary

India net: 135.7 crore

India gross: 160.12 crore

Overseas gross: 33.36 crore

Worldwide gross: 193.48 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 7: Beats Bhooth Bangla & Records 3rd Highest Opening Week Of 2026 In Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News