Disha Patani Reflects On Her Film Journey ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Disha Patani is winning praise for her recent performance in the multistarrer Welcome To The Jungle. The actress recently looked back on her Bollywood journey and shared how her outlook has changed over the years. The actress, who arrived in Mumbai with no film background and industry connections, reflected on the lessons she has learned after spending nearly a decade in the industry.

During the Welcome To The Jungle promotion, Disha Patani spoke about her personal and professional growth, revealing that learning to trust herself has been one of the biggest lessons from her journey so far.

Disha Patani On Learning To Trust Herself

Speaking about her journey, Disha shared with Bombay Times, “I’ve learned to believe in myself more, and I believe that you should listen to everyone but, ultimately, do what your heart tells you. I trust my intuition much more now.”

Calling it a “beautiful journey,” she added, “I’ve met wonderful people and made wonderful friends. At the end of the day, it’s about the time you spend with people, and I’ve been lucky to have good people around me.”

What’s Next For Disha Patani

After winning praise for Welcome To The Jungle, Disha Patani will be next seen in romantic action thriller Awarapan 2. The film produced by Vishesh Bhatt and starring Emraan Hashmi is a sequel to the 2007 iconic film Awarapan. The actress is also set to make her Hollywood debut with The Portal of Force, which is the opening chapter of the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga.

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