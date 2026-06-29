Kriti Sanon Overwhelmed By Cocktail 2 Response ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Cocktail 2 has sparked plenty of conversation among moviegoers, but one performance that continues to stand out is Kriti Sanon’s Ally. While Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have also been praised for their performance, many viewers seem particularly impressed by Kriti’s portrayal of the layered and glamorous character.

Kriti Sanon Opens Up About The Response To Ally

As appreciation for Ally continues to pour in, Kriti Sanon has opened up about the response she’s been receiving from fans, industry colleagues, and even people who know her personally. To her, the most special compliment has been hearing that the audience didn’t see Kriti Sanon on screen, but they only saw Ally.

Reflecting on the overwhelming appreciation coming her way, Kriti shared that compliments have been pouring in from every direction. She revealed that even her Hyphen team, who know her personally, told her they couldn’t see Kriti Sanon in the film. “They were like, ‘When we saw the film, we didn’t see Kriti Sanon. This was not Kriti.’ They’ve met me so many times, they know how I am as a person. So I think when someone says that this was not you at all, I think that kind of really, really feels special,” she said.

Speaking about the compliments she has received for Ally, Kriti expressed her happiness at being appreciated equally for her performance and glamour. “Fortunately, like you said, it’s a mix of both. I think that is what any actor kind of craves for. This is a very glamorous role but also has its layers, the spunk and her emotional moments, all of it packaged in one, so yeah, I got lucky,” she shared.

Kriti Reflects On Her Journey Since Heropanti

The actress also spoke about receiving messages from Heropanti director Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Sabir Khan, both of whom have seen her growth over the years. Calling their appreciation emotional, Kriti said, “They’ve seen me in Heropanti, so for them to see me after this journey of about 12 years now and playing a role like this… both of them sent me lovely messages and long ones. I know that when I did Heropanti, I was a baby who knew nothing and learnt everything on the job. The only thing that hasn’t changed is that I used to ask a lot of questions back then also and I am even now.”

With Cocktail 2 continuing to spark conversations among moviegoers, Ally has emerged as one of the film’s most discussed characters, earning Kriti Sanon praise from both audiences and industry insiders.

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