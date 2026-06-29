Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Shahid Kapoor Delivers 3rd Highest Grossing Rom-Com Post-COVID!

Cocktail 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Hits 3 Major Milestones! ( Photo Credit – Maddock Films )

Maddock Films is on a roll in the romantic comedy genre. After winning hearts with the robotic romance Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Param Sundari, the production house has hit the ball right out of the park with its latest urban rom-com, Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania and starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is inching towards the 150 crore mark globally!

In 10 days, the film stands at a total of 143.17 crore gross collection worldwide, and with the end of the second weekend, it has officially hit three records at the box office already! In fact, the film is hitting personal milestones for the starcast as well!

Cocktail 2 had a rock-solid second weekend, showing great jumps at the box office. After a steady second Friday of 5.84 crore worldwide, the business jumped to 7.74 crore on Saturday, followed by 7.43 crore gross on the second Sunday, day 10, June 28.

Check out the day-wise worldwide breakdown of the film at the box office.

Day 1: 24 crore

Day 2: 29.4 crore

Day 3: 32.13 crore

Day 4: 10 crore

Day 5: 11.07 crore

Day 6: 8.43 crore

Day 7: 7.11 crore

Day 8: 5.84 crore

Day 9: 7.74 crore

Day 10: 7.43 crore

Total: 143.17 crore

3rd Highest-Grossing Bollywood Rom-Com Post-COVID

Urban romantic comedies have faced a tough tide in the post-pandemic era, but Cocktail 2 stands as the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood romantic-comedy post-COVID. It now sits comfortably behind only Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood rom-coms at the global box office post-COVID.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crore Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: 221.28 crore Cocktail 2: 143.17 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore De De Pyaar De 2: 129.17 crore Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: 108.11 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf: 91.47 crore Param Sundari: 89.72 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 87.78 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 77.81 crore

3rd Highest-Grossing Film of Shahid Kapoor’s Career

The film is the third on Shahid Kapoor‘s all-time highest worldwide grossers list. While the unparalleled peaks of Padmaavat and Kabir Singh remain out of reach for now, beating O’Romeo within its first two weekends is an incredible feat!

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor’s career (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Padmaavat: 560 crore Kabir Singh: 368.3 crore Cocktail 2: 143.17 crore (in 10 days) Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 133.64 crore R…Rajkumar: 101.21 crore O’ Romeo: 123.1 crore Udta Punjab: 97.01 crore Haider: 91.7 crore Kaminey: 68.01 crore Deva: 59.3 crore

4th Highest-Grossing Bollywood Film of 2026

With its roaring performance, Cocktail 2 has safely cemented itself as the 4th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It currently follows Dhurandhar 2 (1850.85 crore), the patriotic war drama Border 2 (485.3 crore), and Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla (292.64 crore).

Cocktail 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the romantic comedy at the box office after 10 days.

India Net: 88.41 crore

India Gross: 104.32 crore

Budget: 110 crore

Budget Recovery: 80.3%

Overseas Gross: 38.85 crore

Worldwide Gross: 143.17 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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