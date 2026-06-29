Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 3 Update!(Photo Credit –Instagram)



Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon’s family comedy Carry On Jatta 4 has concluded its opening weekend. The footfall has been underwhelming, given the franchise’s massive success. But Smeep Kang’s directorial has managed to become the 3rd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 3 update!

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Carry On Jatta 4 added 3.4 crore to its kitty on day 3. It witnessed a 36% improvement from the 2.5 crore collected on Saturday. There is no significant competition in the key circuit, Punjab, apart from Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle, which it successfully surpassed.

The opening weekend concludes at 7.80 crore. In 2023, Carry On Jatta 3 earned 13.50 crore in its first three days at the box office. Which means the latest installment has earned almost 42% lower collection. All eyes are now on the first Monday.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.9 crore

Day 2: 2.5 crore

Day 3: 3.4 crore

Total: 7.80 crore

Beats Bambukat 2 in only three days!

There’s also good news, amid the chaos! Carry On Jatta 4 has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Bambukat 2. It is now the 3rd highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026. Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Binnu Dhillon starrer now aims to beat Gurnam Bhullar’s Ishqan De Lekhe.

Take a look at the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 (net collection):

Rabb Da Radio 3: 12.57 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.89 crore Carry On Jatta 4: 7.80 crore Bambukat 2: 6.18 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 4.55 crore

Carry On Jatta 4 Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 7.80 crore

Budget recovery: 39%

India gross: 9.20 crore

Overseas gross: 8 crore

Worldwide gross: 17.2 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking & Prediction: Only 4.5% Drop From Opening Day, Monday Madness Loading!

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