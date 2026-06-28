Peddi Box Office Collection Day 24 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ram Charan’s Peddi has not been able to sustain the momentum it built in its opening week. There has been a constant decline, and the fourth weekend is no different. Despite the Saturday boost, the sports action drama witnessed a fall at the box office. Scroll below for the day 24 update!

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 24

According to estimates, Peddi collected 80 lakh on day 24 at the Indian box office. It is a 14% drop compared to 93 lakh earned on the fourth Friday. The hold is simply poor, but there’s little hope left since Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram has taken over the Telugu screens.

The total net collection in India now stands at 239.10 crore after 24 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings reach 282.13 crore. It is the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026, and that’s among the rare notable milestones it has achieved in its lifetime.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (8 days): 193.55 crore

Week 2: 34.45 crore

Week 3: 9.37 crore

Day 23: 93 lakh

Day 24: 80 lakh

Total: 239.10 crore

Disappointing fate for the Ram Charan starrer!

Made on a massive budget of 350 crore, Peddi has recovered only 68.31% of its investment so far. The film is currently sitting on a losing verdict, as the makers will be suffering a deficit of over 100 crore. Indeed, a disappointing fate for Ram Charan, who’s witnessed yet another failure after Game Changer.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 24 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 239.10 crore

Budget recovery: 68.31%

India gross: 282.13 crore

Overseas gross: 52.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 335.03 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the day-wise box office collection for Peddi here.

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