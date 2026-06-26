Peddi Box Office Collection Day 22 Update! ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s sports action drama Peddi has completed three weeks in theatres. Unfortunately, it isn’t heading for the fate one expected. Buchi Babu Sana’s directorial will end up as a losing affair. Check out the latest collection against its high budget.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 22

According to Sacnilk, Peddi earned 80 lakh on day 22. It witnessed a slight improvement from the 70 lakh garnered on the third Wednesday. Samantha’s Maa Inti Bangaaram has stolen the maximum footfalls with raving reviews. Its performance during the fourth weekend will decide its lifetime collection at the Indian box office.

The cumulative total currently stands at 237.40 crore net after 22 days. Including GST, the gross earnings have reached 280.13 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 193.55 crore (8-day)

Week 2: 34.45 crore

Week 3: 9.40 crore

Total: 237.40 crore

Peddi Budget Recovery

The sports action drama is mounted on an expensive budget of 350 crore. It has recovered 67.82% of the total cost in three weeks. But the producers will suffer a massive deficit of 112.60 crore. With its lifetime predicted to conclude within the 250 crore mark in India, there’s little hope left for this Ram Charan starrer. It will end up with the losing verdict at the box office.

How much has it earned worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Janhvi Kapoor co-starrer collected a decent 52.90 crore. This takes its worldwide total to 333 crore in 22 days. Still not enough to recover its complete budget.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 22 Summary

Budget: 350 crore

India net: 237.40 crore

Budget recovery: 67.82%

India gross: 280.13 crore

Overseas gross: 52.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 333 crore

Verdict: Losing

Check out the day-wise box office collection for Peddi here.

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