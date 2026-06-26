Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 7 Update!(Photo Credit –Maddock Films)

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna’s trio has successfully completed its first week in theatres. The romantic comedy has surpassed O’Romeo to score the 4th highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 7 box office update!

Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

According to the official update, Cocktail 2 collected 4.50 crore net on day 7. It witnessed another drop of 17.58% amid the mid-week blues. In its opening week, Homi Adajania’s directorial enjoyed a dominant run. Starting today, it will compete against Welcome To The Jungle.

The makers are offering tickets on B1G1 to keep the footfalls coming today. Let’s see how it fairs against the fresh competition. The cumulative total in India currently stands at 74.31 crore net after 7 days. Made against a budget of 110 crore, the romantic comedy has recovered 67.55% of its total investments.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 14.10 crore

Day 2: 17.15 crore

Day 3: 18.85 crore

Day 4: 6.90 crore

Day 5: 7.35 crore

Day 6: 5.46 crore

Day 7: 4.50 crore

Total: 74.31 crore

4th highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood!

Shahid Kapoor has surpassed his previous best. Cocktail 2 has left behind O’Romeo to record the 4th highest opening week of 2026 in Bollywood. It stayed behind Dhurandhar 2, Border 2 and Bhooth Bangla.

Check out the highest opening week collections of 2026 in Bollywood (net earnings):

Dhurandhar 2: 690 crore (8 days) Border 2: 244.97 crore Bhooth Bangla: 95.68 crore Cocktail 2: 74.31 crore O’Romeo: 52.51 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: 43.53 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 33.75 crore Ikkis: 30.25 crore (8-day) Mardaani 3: 26.6 crore The Kerala Story 2: 22.55 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 7 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 74.31 crore

Budget recovery: 67.55%

India gross: 87.68 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 13: Scores A Half-Century, Beats Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News