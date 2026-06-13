Ranveer Singh delivered nothing short of a dream run at the worldwide box office with Dhurandhar 2. He’s achieved massive milestones. Here’s adding another one to the kitty as he crosses the 3800 crore mark in the post-COVID era. Scroll below for the detailed analysis!

Ranveer Singh’s post-COVID total at the worldwide box office

It has been a bittersweet journey for Ranveer Singh in the post-pandemic era. There were immense expectations from films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Cirkus, but they could not live upto the expectations. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turned the tables, and then Dhurandhar took it to another level. All imaginations have been surpassed with Dhurandhar 2, which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film at the Indian box office.

With 6 releases so far, his post-COVID total stands at 3802.64 crore gross worldwide. Of this, the Dhurandhar franchise alone accounts for 84% of the total. While the first installment accumulated 1354.84 crore gross globally, the sequel wrapped up its lifetime at 1850.85 crore gross. The remaining sum comes from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and 83.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Ranveer Singh’s post-COVID releases (gross collection):

83: 184.36 crore Jayeshbhai Jordaar: 24.1 crore Cirkus: 39.6 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crore Dhurandhar: 1354.84 crore Dhurandhar 2: 1850.85 crore

Total: 3802.64 crore

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming films!

Ranveer was ideally supposed to start working on Don 3 after Dhurandhar 2, but he opted out at the last minute. According to multiple reports, he will reunite with Aditya Dhar for his next historical epic. There’s also the zombie thriller, Pralay, in the pipeline. However, there isn’t any official confirmation yet.

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