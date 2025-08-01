Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has triumphed at the prestigious 71st National Film Awards (2023, Feature Films category), winning two major honours. The film received Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, acknowledging its powerful blend of emotion, tradition, and modern-day storytelling.

It also took home the award for Best Choreography for the grand and vibrant song “Dhindora Baje Re,” a visual and cultural spectacle that captivated audiences nationwide.

It all began with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, marking Karan Johar’s first National Award, setting the stage for a remarkable journey. Now, with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dharma Productions has achieved its third consecutive National Award win, following the success of Shershaah in 2022 and Brahmastra in 2023.

Reacting to the recognition, director Karan Johar shared, “I am ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the national award for a film exceptionally close to my heart: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. I am grateful to the jury and continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to receive.”

These honours reaffirm the film’s role in not only entertaining millions but also shaping the future of popular Indian cinema.

