Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is getting immense love from the audience. The love story is being portratyed as raw, real, intense with a sharp streak of guts to unapologetically, defy the societal norms.

Netizens who have seen the film are expressing their views on X (formerly Twitter). While some are calling it a good sequel, others are impressed by the lead cast. The rest are just happy that romance is back in Bollywood.

Siddhant & Triptii’s Brilliant Act!

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are being applauded for their brilliant act as lovers. A user on X wrote, “A compelling blend of realism and emotion, Dhadak 2 stands out for its grounded storytelling and raw intensity. Siddhant Chaturvedi delivers a breakout performance, while Triptii Dimri lends quiet depth to her role.”

Another comment appreciating the film read, “Dhadak 2 is getting good reviews. Looks like the Dhadak franchise will continue with more and more love stories. All the best to you Tripti. Girly, I love you. You have faced soIt’sh. It’s your moment to shine. Both my girlies deserves the world.”

Dhadak 2 is getting good reviews.

Looks like the Dhadak franchise will continue with more and more love stories. All the best to you Tripti. Girly, I love you. You have faced so much. It’s your moment to shine. Both my girlies deserves the world. pic.twitter.com/iBrNuBxRMa — Sundari 🪷 (@SlaysOnly) July 31, 2025

The Message Gets Delivered

The film is not without a cause, and people have related to the message. A comment read, “Film’s message and execution make it a worthy watch.” Another comment on X read, “The first half unfolds with heartfelt moments, capturing the gradual progression of a sincere bond. A powerful scene featuring Saurabh leaves a lasting mark.”

Second Part Brilliant

People have specific choices about the first and the second half. A comment read, “Post-interval, the narrative takes a hard turn — tackling caste issues with unflinching honesty and emotional weight. The climax is unexpected and deeply affecting.”

A film around social issues should have two qualities, ie, bravery in story telling & honesty in performances! #Dhadak2 has both brimming to the T 💙 Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Rol2qfPimX — Amar Singh Rathore (@amarsr_1990) July 31, 2025

Appreciating Dharma Productions‘ effort to revive romance in Bollywood, a comment read, “The film is great, and the writing is good. The story is heartwarming, and the second part is emotional. The acting of the stars in the film is also good. Dhadak 2 is fine in most aspects, but the love story does not have the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part.”

Glimpse of Dhadak 2 😭❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/TzJdai4Amx — Hasnain (@hainu_hun_yaawr) July 28, 2025

A film around social issues should have two qualities, ie, bravery in storytelling & honesty in performances! #Dhadak2 has both brimming to the T. Everything lands! The performances, the dialogues, the emotional depth, the anger against retaliation & the messaging!

Some stories touch your heart and others hit your mind but Dhadak 2 does both. The film and the music of the film both are being appreciated and you can clearly watch it this weekend.

