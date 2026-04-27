Koffee With Karan S9: Karan Johar Announces A Dhamakedaar Comeback

The King of Sass, and the Sultan of Steamy Secrets, Bollywood’s favorite chat show host Karan Johar, is coming back! Yes, that is it. That is the news! Koffee With Karan Season 9 is officially happening, and it’s dropping this Diwali. But before the hamper is packed and the couch is dusted, I have an official wishlist regarding the new season. And no, this wishlist is not about the guest list!

Ever since the chat show first dropped in the early 2000’s on Star World, I have been obsessed with it! For nearly two and a half decades, KJo has been the middleman between our curiosity and the stars’ carefully curated personas. But let’s be real, season 8 felt a bit like a lukewarm decaf. It was safe, it was ‘pariwaar-focused,’ and it lacked the legit spice!

So now, with Koffee With Karan S9 making a comeback on Diwali, I am beaming with excitement and hope. If Karan is promising a twist to the new season, my hopes are at an all-time high! However, I have a little wishlist that I would love to see coming back on the show!

The ‘No-Filter’ Era!

Now, let me be clear, my inner urge for gossip does not miss the time when Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone sat on that couch and collectively gave the nation enough gossip to last a decade? Or when Emraan Hashmi called out the ‘plastic’ nature of the industry? However, I do miss the time when Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol displayed their chemistry and wore it on their sleeves! Or when Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan shared an emotional moment on that couch, burying their past! It would be so good to have those honest, no filter sessions back!

Where Are The Calls?

One of the best additions in the recent few years was stars calling their contemporaries and making them say, “Hey Karan, it’s me!” I do not know why, but I used to be excited like a child to see who would call whom, and who would pick up whom’s call! Yes, I am interested in that, and people might not admit it, but they are, too!

The Real Duos & Trios!

Once upon a time, Koffee With Karan was winning the game with its guest pairings. Remember, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal, two budding upcoming stars, sharing the couch! Or when Eisha Deol and Shahid Kapoor shared the couch! Lately, it has been about film promotions only, and honestly, as much as I love to see stars together, the genuine bonds are unmatched! Hope to see some of them in this season!

I cannot wait for Koffee With Karan S9 and the new twists!

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