The finale of Nagraj Manjule’s Matka King is exactly where season 1 should have ended. While Brij Bhatti finishes the season sitting on a throne of gold and earthen pots, the narrative makes it clear that the Honest Gambler we met in the first episode did not survive the journey. If he dies or not is a question that is left hanging, but clearly his soul died way before the finale of this season!

In a world where Brij Bhatti’s USP is transparency, he outgrows his own ethics. Using Dagdu’s network of informants, he effectively plans his own downfall before surrendering! Brij’s transition from a street-level hustler to a King is solidified through a deal with the politician Pratap Rao. While his ethics and morals die a slow death, the final nail in the coffin is when his wife leaves him.

Ideally, Brij Bhatti might not have died in Matka King season 1, but he is a dead soul, since everyone he loves leaves him one by one! These are the same people who stood by him when he was an honest gambler!

To survive the legal and physical onslaught, Brij trades his independence for political protection. He is no longer an autonomous agent of the masses; he is a state-sponsored gambling asset.

Brij Bhatti’s wife, Barkha, played by Sai Tamhankar, has always been Brij’s moral compass. In the final moments, as she walks away with their child, she signals the death of Brij’s humanity. She realizes that the man who claimed to be honest at any cost has finally perfected the art of being a villain, so much so that there are no emotions left in him!

The end of season 1 promises an intriguing season 2 as well! Season 2 is set to take Vijay Varma‘s Brij Bhatti into his darkest self as he will be closer to politicians, and it will be a double-edged sword for him! His struggle to maintain his status as the Matka King will serve as an interesting premise until he finally decides to retire! So technically, Brij Bhatti might rise like a phoenix, like a rebirth, to win what he has lost – his family, reputation, and most importantly, his soul!

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