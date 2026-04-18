Shaheen Bhatt is the elder sister of actress Alia Bhatt and is known for being vocal about mental health issues. She is the author of a book called I Have Never Been (Un)happier, which was launched in 2018. In the book, Shaheen chronicled her battle with depression.

The elder Bhatt sister recently surprised everyone on social media, announcing her engagement with a guy named Ishaan Mehra. Let’s find out more about Mehra and their relationship.

Shaheen Bhatt Announces Engagement With Ishaan Mehra

Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram on 17 April to share special news. In a collaborative post with Ishaan Mehra, the duo announced that they are engaged. In one of the pictures, Shaheen can be seen showing her engagement ring while resting her head on Ishaan’s shoulder. Other pictures from the post are about the duo walking together and holding hands. The caption read, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Several celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. This includes Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Sharvari, and Ananya Panday, among others.

Who Is Ishaan Mehra? Inside His Background & Career

As per NDTV, Ishaan Mehra is a sports and fitness coach who offers both offline and online classes. He was an international swimmer and even represented India at the Youth Asian Games. Mehra eventually pivoted towards fitness and currently works as a fitness coach. He is using his past athletic experiences in his current profession to help his clients. Mehra is also linked with Sohfit, a gym where Alia Bhatt has trained for several years. He frequently posts his workout videos on social media.

Shaheen & Ishaan’s Relationship Timeline

Shaheen made her relationship with Ishaan public on his birthday in 2025. She posted their pictures together on 20 April 2025 and wrote: “Happy Birthday, Sunshine.” Ishaan also wished Shaheen on her birthday on 28 November 2025 with a series of pictures together. He captioned it, “Happy birthday to my forever partner!!” Prior to their social media posts, the duo maintained a low profile regarding their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Shaheen Bhatt’s Work, Family & Personal Journey

Shaheen is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. She co-wrote the screenplay of the 2012 comedy film Son of Sardaar and has also worked on Raaz 3 as an assistant. Both Shaheen and Alia currently run a production company called Eternal Sunshine Productions. They have backed projects like Jigra and Darlings.

In a 2020 interview with TOI, Shaheen Bhatt spoke about her experience with depression. She said, “One of the distinguishing factors of depression is that it restricts your ability to effectively communicate. It curbs your ability to love and be loved. Ironically, you need this the most when you are going through depression.”

Luckily, Shaheen found love and is in a happier place, both personally and professionally.

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