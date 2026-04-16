Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar seem to have charmed cine-goers with their reunion in Bhooth Bangla. The fantasy horror-comedy is arriving with paid previews today, i.e, on April 16, 2026. However, a special screening was held for the critics, who only have good things to say about Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav’s co-starrer. Scroll below for the X review.

Priyadarshan has tapped into the horror-comedy genre almost 19 years after the iconic Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Along with Akshay Kumar, he also roped in the original cast members Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi. Fans were expecting a laughter ride, and it looks like their wish has been granted.

Bhooth Bangla X Review

Cine-goers who have watched the fantasy horror-comedy are seemingly impressed. Not only do they think Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s reunion lived upto the expectations, but they are also praising Bhooth Bangla for its non-stop entertainment.

A user wrote, “#BhoothBanglaReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐ A solid horror comedy with twists, laughs & jump scares. Fun first half, gripping second half and a shocking climax 🔥 #AkshayKumar shines, while #PareshRawal & #RajpalYadav add madness. #Priyadarshan delivers pure entertainment. #BhoothBangla”

Another reacted, “#BhoothBanglaReview Bhooth Bangla is a fun mix of horror and comedy. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are back, and their magic still works. The story follows Akshay, who comes to India for his family palace, but it turns out to be haunted by a dangerous ghost who targets brides.”

#BhoothBanglaReview Bhooth Bangla is a fun mix of horror and comedy. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are back, and their magic still works. The story follows Akshay, who comes to India for his family palace, but it turns out to be haunted by a dangerous ghost who targets brides. pic.twitter.com/wHKSvhtW3m — Daily Focus News (@dailyfocus_news) April 15, 2026

A cine-goer wrote on X, “#BhoothBangla ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Akshay Kumar’s spot-on comic timing delivers a laugh-out-loud, family-friendly horror entertainer packed with quirky twists. #Priyadarshan”

“#BhoothBanglaReview: FANTASTIC STUFF WITH LOTS OF TWISTS! 🔥🔥 RATING – ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5* Get Ready For SURPRISES after SURPRISES. The Climax will blow you away 🔥 This is the most proper Horror Film in #AkshayKumar’s filmography and the same goes for #Priyadarshan #BhoothBangla is an entertaining flick at first and then becomes a full-fledged horror flick in the second half. The jump scares work and twists around the main characters are intriguing,” shared another.

#BhoothBanglaReview: FANTASTIC STUFF WITH LOTS OF TWISTS! 🔥🔥 RATING – ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ 4/5* Get Ready For SURPRISES after SURPRISES. The Climax will blow you away 🔥 This is the most proper Horror Film in #AkshayKumar‘s filmography and the same goes for #Priyadarshan… pic.twitter.com/syjBrXBIvs — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) April 15, 2026

An X user shared, “Akshay Kumar is back in the genre he is superb at! He and Ekta Kapoor‘s Bhooth Bangla bring back the fever of horror comedy in real sense! Priyadarshan has used all the actors really very well and the situational comedy in the film is over the top, non-stop entertainment from the beginning to the end. Bhooth Bangla is an absolute family entertainer, a completely paisa wasool film which must be watched with family & friends. With comedy, suspense, horror with some superb, high octane action sequences, Bhooth Bangla is a delightful MUST WATCH in today’s times!”

Akshay Kumar is back in the genre he is superb at!

He and Ekta Kapoor’s Bhooth Bangla bring back the fever of horror comedy in real sense! Priyadarshan has used all the actors really very well and the situational comedy in the film is over the top, non-stop entertainment from… pic.twitter.com/n7l9JU5E7j — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) April 15, 2026

More about Bhooth Bangla

The fantasy horror-comedy also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, and Rajesh Sharma, among others. It is releasing in theatres worldwide on April 17, 2026, and is jointly produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape Of Good Films.

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Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Cast Salary: Akshay Kumar Goes For 28.5% Pay Cut Than His Last Paycheck, Still 20 Times Higher Than Tabu? [Fact Check]

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