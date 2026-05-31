The much-awaited moment is here! Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Sooryavanshi to become his 6th highest-grossing film of all time in India. It has also become his 7th highest-grosser worldwide. Scroll below for the day 44 box office report!

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 44

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla added 80 lakh to its kitty on day 44. It made the most of the Saturday boost, showcasing a 45% jump. The hold is commendable considering the congested ticket windows with Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and other releases.

The total box office collection in India reaches 195.21 crore net. Including GST, the gross total reaches 230.34 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Day 43 – 55 lakh

Day 44 – 80 lakh

Total – 195.21 crore

Axes Sooryavanshi!

Bhooth Bangla is now the 6th highest-grossing film of Akshay Kumar in India as it has surpassed Sooryavanshi (195.04 crore). It is now also his 2nd highest post-COVID grosser, only behind Housefull 5 (198.41 crore).

Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

2.0 – 407.05 crore (all languages) Housefull 4 – 206 crore Good Newwz – 201.14 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Bhooth Bangla – 195.21 crore (44 days) Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore Kesari – 153 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crore

Beats Mission Mangal worldwide!

Another good news for our Khiladi Kumar. Priyadarshan‘s horror-comedy has also become his 7th highest-grosser worldwide. It has left behind Mission Mangal, which concluded its global journey at 287.18 crore gross.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

2.0: 652.31 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore Bhooth Bangla: 286.30 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 44 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 195.21 crore

ROI: 75.21 crore

ROI%: 62.67%

India gross: 230.34 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 287.89 crore

Verdict: Plus

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