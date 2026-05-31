The much-awaited moment is here! Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Sooryavanshi to become his 6th highest-grossing film of all time in India. It has also become his 7th highest-grosser worldwide. Scroll below for the day 44 box office report!
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 44
According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla added 80 lakh to its kitty on day 44. It made the most of the Saturday boost, showcasing a 45% jump. The hold is commendable considering the congested ticket windows with Chand Mera Dil, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and other releases.
The total box office collection in India reaches 195.21 crore net. Including GST, the gross total reaches 230.34 crore.
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Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 – 95.68 crore
- Week 2 – 48.23 crore
- Week 3 – 23.1 crore
- Week 4 – 14.2 crore
- Week 5 – 7.15 crore
- Week 6 – 5.45 crore
- Day 43 – 55 lakh
- Day 44 – 80 lakh
Total – 195.21 crore
Axes Sooryavanshi!
Bhooth Bangla is now the 6th highest-grossing film of Akshay Kumar in India as it has surpassed Sooryavanshi (195.04 crore). It is now also his 2nd highest post-COVID grosser, only behind Housefull 5 (198.41 crore).
Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):
- 2.0 – 407.05 crore (all languages)
- Housefull 4 – 206 crore
- Good Newwz – 201.14 crore
- Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 195.21 crore (44 days)
- Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore
- Kesari – 153 crore
- OMG 2 – 150 crore
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crore
Beats Mission Mangal worldwide!
Another good news for our Khiladi Kumar. Priyadarshan‘s horror-comedy has also become his 7th highest-grosser worldwide. It has left behind Mission Mangal, which concluded its global journey at 287.18 crore gross.
Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:
- 2.0: 652.31 crore
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore
- Good Newwz: 311.27 crore
- Housefull 5: 304.12 crore
- Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore
- Housefull 4: 291.08 crore
- Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore
- Bhooth Bangla: 286.30 crore
- Airlift: 231.60 crore
- OMG 2: 220 crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 44 Summary
- Budget: 120 crore
- India net: 195.21 crore
- ROI: 75.21 crore
- ROI%: 62.67%
- India gross: 230.34 crore
- Overseas gross: 57.55 crore
- Worldwide gross: 287.89 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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Must Read: Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 16: Just 1.59 Crore Away From Enter Top 10 Highest-Grossing Tamil Films In History!
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