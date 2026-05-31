Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has crossed the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is now all set to emerge as the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Scroll below for the day 16 report!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 16

According to the official update, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected 2.05 crore on day 16. It enjoyed a 63% improvement on the third Saturday, compared to 1.26 crore collected on the previous day. Mudassar Aziz’s directorial is competing against Chand Mera Dil, Bhooth Bangla, Dhurandhar 2, and other releases, which is leading to division in footfalls.

The cumulative total in India reaches 52.14 crore net. Made on a budget of 47 crore as per the production, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film is a success with 10.93% profits in the kitty so far.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Week 2: 15.08 crore

Day 15: 1.26 crore

Day 16: 2.05 crore

Total: 52.14 crore

Set to become 5th highest Bollywood grosser of 2026

Today, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do will beat The Kerala Story 2 and Mardaani 3 to become the 5th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 1185.35 crore Border 2: 362.76 crore Bhooth Bangla: 195.21 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore Mardaani 3: 52.99 crore The Kerala Story 2: 52.25 crore Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: 52.14 crore (16 days) Ikkis: 36.25 crore Krishnavataram Part 1: 34.10 crore Chand Mera Dil: 24.21 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 16 Summary

Budget: 47 crore

India net: 52.14 crore

ROI: 10.93%

India gross: 61.52 crore

Verdict: Plus

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