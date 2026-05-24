Hardik Gajjar’s ambitious mythological drama, Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam), showed some signs of life over its third weekend. Chanelled by devotional audiences, the film witnessed a noticeable upward trend on Sunday. However, the film carries a heavy price tag, which even these major weekend surges cannot help to alter its final box office fate.

The film is now heavily staring at a massive financial deficit as it wraps up its 17th day of theatrical release. Mounted on a reported budget of 60 crore, the film has managed to recover only 48% of its budget, indicating a huge loss at the box office!

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Sunday, May 24, Krishnavataram Part 1 earned 2.01 crore at the box office with an average occupancy of 28% across 1,595 shows in India. This is a jump of 42% from the previous day, the third Saturday, when the film pulled in 1.4 crore.

Check out the week-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Week 1: 13.52 crore

Week 2: 11.2 crore

Day 15: 75 lakh

Day 16: 1.4 crore

Day 17: 2.01 crore

Total: 28.88 crore

How Much Loss Will Krishnavataram Part 1 Incur?

The real trouble for Krishnavataram Part 1 lies in its reported budget. Against a budget of 60 crore, the film has managed only 48% budget recovery, with a net India collection of 28.88 crore. If it manages to cross the 30 crore mark, it will be a losing affair rather than being called a flop.

Helmes by Hardik Gajjar, and rated 7.5 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “An epic devotional journey following Lord Krishna from Dwarka to Kurukshetra after parting with Radha, revealing his profound connections with people and the timeless wisdom he shares about love, duty, and life’s deeper meaning.”

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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