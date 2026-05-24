The language of love is translating into some solid figures at the ticket windows, and Dharma Productions’ Chand Mera Dil is bringing the audience back to the theaters for a romantic film! After scoring a highly encouraging 30% jump on Saturday, Vivek Soni’s millennial relationship drama has wrapped up its opening weekend on a progressive note.

The early trends flowing in for Day 3 indicate that the electric pairing of Lakshya and Ananya Panday has successfully struck a deep chord with their target audience. Thanks to the weekend, the romantic drama has witnessed yet another steady day, surpassing the 15 crore mark at the box office with its gross collection worldwide!

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Day 3 Estimates

On the third day, Sunday, May 23, Chand Mera Dil earned in the range of 4.5 – 5 crore at the box office, with an occupancy of 18% over 4,722 shows. This takes the total net collection of the film in the range of 12 – 12.5 crore! The film has to maintain the pace at the box office over the weekdays.

With a worldwide collection of 15 – 16 crore gross, including an overseas gross collection of 1.5 crore, Lakshya and Ananya Panday’s film has managed to surpass the previous romantic dramas of Bollywood in 2026, making it the highest-grossing romantic drama of Bollywood worldwide in 2026. The film marks the debut of director Vivek Soni, who has earlier delivered OTT gems like Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Aap Jaisa Koi on Netflix.

Check out the box office collection of all the romantic dramas of 2026 at the box office (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Chand Mera Dil: 15 – 16 crore

Ek Din: 5.52 crore

Do Deewane Seher Mein: 9.41 crore

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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