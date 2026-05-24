The box office storm unleashed by Suriya is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down! The actor has already achieved his first success after 10 years, ending his dry spell at the box office, and now the film is almost 1.5 crore away from hitting the 150 crore mark at the box office. Karuppu, even in its second weekend, is unstoppable!

Driven by heavy footfalls, the second Sunday of the film witnessed a very good jump. It is already the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026, but has also surpassed the lifetime collection of all Tamil films of last year, except for Coolie and Good Bad Ugly!

Karuppu Box Office Day 10 Estimates

On the second Sunday, day 10, May 24, Karuppu managed to earn in the range of 14.5 – 15 crore with an occupancy of 47.7% over 5,091 shows. The total domestic net collection of the film now stands in the range of 148 – 148.5 crore. With the upcoming second Monday, the film would cross the 150 crore mark!

Suriya’s biggie has officially shattered the lifetime domestic net collections of Vettaiyan. Rajinikanth‘s film stands at a total net collection of 148.32 crore. Currently, the film has to cross Rajinikanth’s Coolie (285 crore) and Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly (153.75 crore) to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025 – 26.

Worldwide, the film has crossed 220 crore, with 64 – 65 crore gross collection overseas. It seems like Suriya is all set to bring his first 300 crore grosser of his career. Helmed by RJ Balaji, the official synopsis of the film says, “A lawyer becomes possessed by a deity and battles injustice affecting marginalized communities.” Starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film is rated 7.1 on IMDb.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.

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