Karuppu had a rocking first week at the Indian box office and is keeping the momentum intact in the ongoing second weekend. Right from the first day, it has been breaking records for Suriya, and now, it has also ended the dry spell of the Kollywood star by emerging as a clean success. Yes, the film has become successful by recovering its entire budget through domestic net earnings on its day 9. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama had a superb second Saturday, day 9, scoring 12.2 crore. Compared to day 8’s 7.8 crore, it jumped by a huge 56.41%. Overall, it has earned 133.85 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 157.94 crore gross. Considering the momentum, the film is likely to have a long run and has a chance to enter the 200 crore club in net collections. So, after hitting the 100 crore mark for the first time, Suriya is likely to be a part of the 200 crore club.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 113.85 crore

Day 8 – 7.8 crore

Day 9 – 12.2 crore

Total – 133.85 crore

Suriya delivers his first success after 10 years

Suriya has been going through a rough phase for a long time, and finally, he has delivered his first success after 10 years. For those who don’t know, the actor’s last successful film was Pasanga 2, which was released in 2015. Also, it has come at the right time for Kollywood, as there has been no big money-spinner among the 2026 releases so far.

Coming to Karuppu, it was made on a budget of 130 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 133.85 crore net, thus making a return on investment (ROI) of 3.85 crore. Calculated further, it equals 2.96% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 130 crore

India net collection – 133.85 crore

ROI – 3.85 crore

ROI% – 2.96%

Verdict – Plus

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