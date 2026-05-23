Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sara Ali Khan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh Do has entered its second week. The competition has increased due to the arrival of Chand Mera Dil. But good news is incoming because the romantic comedy is soon set to enter the lead actor’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the official update, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do amassed 1.71 crore on day 8. It was a regular working Friday, which led to a 28.75% dip in earnings. Besides, the ticket windows have gotten further congested due to multi-way clash with Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Chand Mera Dil, Aakhri Sawal, and Raja Shivaji, among others.

Made against a budget of 60 crore, Mudassar Aziz’s directorial has collected 35.46 crore net in 8 days. With 59% budget recovery, it is set to surpass Ikkis (36.25 crore) today and become the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. Including GST, the gross total stands at 41.84 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 33.75 crore

Day 8: 1.71 crore

Total: 35.46 crore

Set to surpass Vicky Donor in India!

During the second weekend, the romantic comedy will aim to surpass the domestic lifetime of Vicky Donor. With that, it will enter Ayushmann Khurrana’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana (net):

Thamma: 157.05 crore Dream Girl – 139.7 crore Badhaai Ho – 136.8 crore Bala – 116.38 crore Dream Girl 2 – 105 crore AndhaDhun – 72.5 crore Article 15 – 63.05 crore Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan – 62.5 crore Shubh Mangal Saavdhan – 41.9 crore Vicky Donor – 40.01 crore

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 60 crore

India net: 35.46 crore

Budget recovery: 59%

India gross: 41.84 crore

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