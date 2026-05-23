Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Raja Shivaji is all set to hit the first century for Marathi cinema in India. It has also emerged as Abhishek Bachchan’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time and will soon surpass Bol Bachchan. Scroll below for the exciting day 22 report!
Raja Shivaji enters its fourth week in theatres
The historical action drama witnessed three fantastic weeks at the box office. Raja Shivaji has entered its fourth week with a routine drop. According to estimates, it collected 60 lakh on day 22. There was a 33% dip compared to 90 lakh garnered on the third Thursday.
The total box office collection in India reaches 98.45 crore net. It is now inches away from entering the 100 crore club, the first-ever for Marathi cinema. The target should be achieved today, or at the latest by tomorrow!
Trending
Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):
- Week 1: 57.7 crore
- Week 2: 27 crore
- Week 3: 13.15 crore
- Day 22: 60 lakh
Total: 98.45 crore
Set to enter Abhishek Bachchan’s top 5 highest-grossers!
Raja Shivaji is currently the 6th highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The historical action drama will also soon enter the top 5, leaving behind Bol Bachchan, which earned 102 crore net in its lifetime.
Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):
- Dhoom 3: 280.25 crore
- Happy New Year: 205 crore
- Housefull 5: 198.41 crore
- Housefull 3: 107.7 crore
- Bol Bachchan: 102 crore
- Raja Shivaji: 98.45 crore
- Dhoom 2: 82.3 crore
- Guru: 45.49 crore
- Dostana: 44.38 crore
- Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 44.41 crore
Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 22 Summary
- Budget: 75 crore
- India net: 98.45 crore
- ROI: 23.45 crore
- ROI%: 31.26%
- India gross: 116 crore
- Overseas gross: 4.90 crore
- Worldwide gross: 121.07 crore
- Verdict: Plus
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Day 8: Suriya Delivers His First 200 Crore Grosser, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast In Danger!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News