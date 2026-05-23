Riteish Deshmukh’s directorial Raja Shivaji is all set to hit the first century for Marathi cinema in India. It has also emerged as Abhishek Bachchan’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time and will soon surpass Bol Bachchan. Scroll below for the exciting day 22 report!

Raja Shivaji enters its fourth week in theatres

The historical action drama witnessed three fantastic weeks at the box office. Raja Shivaji has entered its fourth week with a routine drop. According to estimates, it collected 60 lakh on day 22. There was a 33% dip compared to 90 lakh garnered on the third Thursday.

The total box office collection in India reaches 98.45 crore net. It is now inches away from entering the 100 crore club, the first-ever for Marathi cinema. The target should be achieved today, or at the latest by tomorrow!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 57.7 crore

Week 2: 27 crore

Week 3: 13.15 crore

Day 22: 60 lakh

Total: 98.45 crore

Set to enter Abhishek Bachchan’s top 5 highest-grossers!

Raja Shivaji is currently the 6th highest-grossing Indian film of 2026. The historical action drama will also soon enter the top 5, leaving behind Bol Bachchan, which earned 102 crore net in its lifetime.

Check out Abhishek Bachchan’s top 10 highest-grossing films in India (net collection):

Dhoom 3: 280.25 crore Happy New Year: 205 crore Housefull 5: 198.41 crore Housefull 3: 107.7 crore Bol Bachchan: 102 crore Raja Shivaji: 98.45 crore Dhoom 2: 82.3 crore Guru: 45.49 crore Dostana: 44.38 crore Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 44.41 crore

Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 22 Summary

Budget: 75 crore

India net: 98.45 crore

ROI: 23.45 crore

ROI%: 31.26%

India gross: 116 crore

Overseas gross: 4.90 crore

Worldwide gross: 121.07 crore

Verdict: Plus

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