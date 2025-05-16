Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is all set to bring back the iconic Dostana franchise with a fresh twist, nearly 18 years after the original hit the big screens. Titled Dostana 2, the film is being designed as a full-on theatrical entertainer packed with music, comedy, romance, and drama.

Slated for a release in cinemas at the end of 2026, the project is currently in the pre-production stage and will begin filming in January 2026. Dostana 2 will see Vikrant Massey and Lakshya in the lead roles. The film will also serve as the launchpad for a fresh face, with a debutant actress playing the female lead.

“Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for a while, and the makers have cracked a perfect script that can carry the franchise forward in a progressive manner. Dostana 2 will feature Vikrant Massey with Lakshya, and will mark the launch pad of a debutant as the female lead. The makers are aiming to take the film on floors in January 2026, and release in the end of next year,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further confirmed that, contrary to the rumours, the Dostana sequel will be a big-screen release. “Dostana 2 is being conceptualized as a theatrical film, with music, comedy, romance, and drama. Talks are on with filmmakers, and a director will be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.

