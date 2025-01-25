OTT Verdict: Vikrant Massey's Sector 36 Misses Rank #1 By 1.2 Million Views

The year 2024 was one of the best for Kriti Sanon as the actress ruled in the theaters as well as on OTT. While she ruled in the theaters with Teri Baaton Mein, Aisa Uljha Jiya, and Crew, she arrived on Netflix with Do Patti and was crowned as the Queen of 2024.

Most-Viewed Streaming Original

Written by Kanika Dhillon and also starring Kajol, Do Patti was the most-viewed streaming original of 2024 that arrived on Netflix. In fact, it fared much better than Vikrant Massey‘s Sector 36.

As per Ormax’s yearly report, Do Patti has generated 15.1 million views since it arrived on Netflix. However, it was Sara Ali Khan who cumulatively was the most-viewed Indian actress with two Streaming originals. While Murder Mubarak on Netflix garnered 13 million views, Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime Video garnered 11.5 million views.

Interestingly, in the list of the top 14 most-viewed streaming originals of 2024, Netflix owns 10 spots. In the top 10, 7 spots are owned by Netflix, ruled by Do Patti, and followed by Sector 36. Prime Video owns only two spots, Sara Ali Khan‘s Ae Watan Mere Watan and Pratik Gandhi’s Agni.

Check out the most-viewed original films of 2024 that arrived directly on a streaming platform.

Do Patti: 15.1 Million Sector 36: 13.9 Million Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 13.5 Million Murder Mubarak: 13 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 12.8 Million Bhakshak: 12.2 Million Maharaj: 12.1 Million Ae Watan Mere Watan: 11.5 Million Bloody Ishq: 11.2 Million Wild Wild Punjab: 10.9 Million Patna Shuklla: 9.8 Million CTRL: 9.1 Million Agni: 9.1 Million Vijay 69: 7.8 Milli on

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

