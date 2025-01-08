Vikrant Massey's OTT Verdict: Second Most Viewed Indian Actor Of 2024 On Netflix

Vikrant Massey has been one of the most sought-after names this year. While he enjoyed the success of 12th Fail, which was released in December 2023 and ran for 50 weeks in the theaters, he grabbed eyeballs for four releases in 2024 – Blackout, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Sector 36, and The Sabarmati Express!

Most-Viewed Bollywood Actor On Netflix

The 12th Fai actor interestingly turned the most-viewed Bollywood actor on Netflix in the year 2024 with only two releases – Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and Sector 36.

22.2 Million Views!

Two films by Vikrant Massey garnered a massive 22.2 million views on Netflix cumulatively, making him the most-viewed Bollywood actor and second-most-viewed Indian actor on Netflix after Vijay Sethupathi, who garnered 22.4 million views with his two releases on Netflix – Maharaja and Merry Christmas (Hindi).

Interestingly, Vikrant Massey missed the spot for the most-viewed Indian actor on Netflix, owned by Vijay Sethupathi, with only 0.2 million views!

Sector 36 In The Top 10

Both Massey films secured spots in the top 10 most-viewed films in different categories Netflix in 2024. Sector 36 had a bigger achievement turning into the 9th most viewed Indian film on Netflix this year with 12.1 million views, meanwhile Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, is the 14th most viewed Indian film.

When it comes to the Netflix originals that arrived directly on Netflix, Sector 36, with 12.1 million views, is the second most-viewed Netflix original film this year, while Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is the fourth most-viewed Netflix film this year with 10.1 million views.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

