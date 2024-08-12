Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is yet again winning hearts, but this time, the buzz around the film is much less. A sequel to Haseen Dillruba, the franchise follows the story of Rani Kashyap, a lover of Dinesh Pandit, a pulp-fiction writer. In fact, her mind works to cover up her deeds through hints taken from these B-grade books.

Who Is Dinesh Pandit

Dinesh Pandit is a writer mentioned in the Haseen Dillruba film series. Rani Kashyap is a fan of these books, and her husband, Rishu Saxena, also started reading these books to impress Rani. In the sequel, Rani finds another man, played by Sunny Kaushal, who is an ardent follower of Dinesh Pandit.

Dinesh Pandit Books

Taapsee Pannu‘s character Rani Kashyap in the film Haseen Dillruba is seen reading ’60 lakh ki Dakaiti’, ‘Hawas ka aatank’, and more. In fact, while the first part of the franchise was based on a Dinesh Pandit novel titled Kasauli Ka Keher, the second part, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, was inspired by the plot of Magarmachh ka aatank.

There have been a lot of queries regarding ‘Where to read Dinesh Pandit books?’ So, we decided to help the audiences with the same query. If you are also searching for Dinesh Pandit books, then we have good news and bad news for you!

Dinesh Pandit – Real Or Fake?

The bad news is there is no Dinesh Pandit. He is a fictional writer who was created by Kanika Dhillon for the Haseen Dillruba film series. However, let’s switch to the good part. While Dinesh Pandit does not exist, pulp fiction does exist. Dinesh Pandit was a cumulative tribute to the Hindi pulp fiction writers who were very famous in India during the 90s.

So you might not exactly get to read Hawas ka aatank or Kasauli ka keher, but you still might read a lot of pulp fiction by some of the most prominent writers – Surendra Mohan Pathak and Gulshan Nanda. Some of them used sensualizing styles of writing to entice audiences, and such books were meant for ‘adults.’ The books that were hidden under the pillows and read only when the children in the house slept!

Some of the books by Gulshan Nanda were Ghaat Ka Patthar, Jalti Chattan. Dilwali ki raat, Jaadugarni, Paanch Din are some pulp fiction novels by Surendra Mohan Pathak. Many writers also contributed to the sensual magazine – ‘Manohar Kahaniyan.’

So, no, there is no Dinesh Pandit or Kasauli Ka Keher. But, Yes, there are a lot of pulp-fiction books still consumed by the masses.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Movie Review: Drishyam & Khoon Bhari Maang’s Tinder Date Ft. Tapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey & Sunny Kaushal!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News