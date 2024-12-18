Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Jimmy Sheirgill on Netflix arrived with an interesting heist film directed by Neeraj Pandey, and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar film has raised the number game on Netflix, changing the top 10 charts in a jiffy. In three weeks, the film has garnered a total of 9.5 million views.

The thriller film, with its suspense, has managed to gain numbers on Netflix as an original. In fact, in three weeks, it has managed to enter the top 10 but has missed the top 5 most viewed Hindi original Netflix films by almost 5.9% fewer views in total.

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar OTT Verdict

In the third week Sikandar Ka Muqaddar witnessed a huge drop in viewership but managed to take the total views to 9.5 million. While it hit the 4th spot in the global ranking of Netflix for that week’s trending non-English films, it occupied the seventh spot this week.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 3.2 Million | Rank 4

Week 2: 4.6 Million | Rank 6

Week 3: 1.7 Million | Rank 7

Total: 9.5 Million Views

Here are the top 10 most-viewed Netflix original Hindi films of 2024, based on their total views garnered on the OTT platform.

Do Patti : 17 Million Sector 36 : 12.1 Million Maharaj : 11.6 Million Bhakshak : 10.4 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba : 10.1 Million Sikandar Ka Muqaddar : 9.5 Million Murder Mubarak : 6.3 Million Amar Singh Chamkila : 5.3 Million Wild Wild Punjab : 4.5 Million CTRL : 2.1 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Verdict: Rajkummar Rao Beats Shaitaan By 0.1 Million To Enter Top 10 Debuts Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News