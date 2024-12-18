Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran is inching towards the top on OTT ever since its arrival. In almost 10 days the film stands at a total of 6.8 million views on Netflix, surpassing many South Indian biggies that arrived on the platform this year.

The film had a phenomenal box office run, which turned into a rage in the theaters. It earned a massive 341.42 crore worldwide and 219.85 crore in India. It is already the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 and is now rising high in the Netflix top 10 charts.

Amaran OTT Verdict Week 2

In its second week of OTT run, Amaran, as per Netflix’s data from December 9 to December 15, garnered 2.7 million views against 7.7 million viewing hours, occupying the sixth rank in the global list of top 10 non-English films this week.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 4.1 Million | Rank 4

Week 2: 2.7 Million | Rank 6

Total: 6.8 Million Views

Amaran Strikes Three Tamil Films At Once

Last week, with its debut, Sivakarthikeyan‘s war biopic made its debut with 4.1 million views as the ninth most-viewed South Indian film that arrived on Netflix. In the second week, it surpassed The Greatest Of All Time, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, and Meiyazhagan at once, taking the spot for the fifth most-viewed South Indian film on Netflix in 2024. It has earned almost 44% higher Meiyazhagan.

Here are the top 10 South Indian films of 2024 on Netflix, based on their total views garnered, streaming on the OTT platform!

Maharaja: 19.7 Million Lucky Baskhar: 11.7 Million Devara: 8.6 Million Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) : 8 Million Amaran: 6.8 Million (in two weeks) Indian 2: 6.8 Million (in four weeks) The Greatest Of All Time: 6.2 Million Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 5.3 Million Meiyazhagan: 4.7 Million Anweshippin Kandethum: 3.6 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

