Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Jasmin Bajwa, and Hania Aamir in key roles, continues to perform brilliantly at the box office. After fetching fantastic numbers in the opening week, the film did really well during the second weekend and emerged as a clean success solely on the basis of overseas collection. Very soon, it will cross one important milestone, making it Diljit’s 3rd film to achieve the feat in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Considering the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and the backlash related to it, the makers had to skip the theatrical release in India. In the overseas market, it was released on June 27. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it is faring well with favorable word-of-mouth.

How much did Sardaar Ji 3 earn at the box office?

As expected, Sardaar Ji 3 performed brilliantly in North America (US and Canada), earning around $2.2 million in 10 days. Even in Pakistan, it performed well by earning $830K. In the United Kingdom, it earned $675K. Including all other overseas territories, the Punjabi horror-comedy entertainer has earned around $5 million at the box office. In Indian rupees, it is close to 43 crores.

All set to be Diljit Dosanjh’s 3rd film to cross this milestone post-COVID

As we can see, by the end of the second weekend, Sardaar Ji 3 earned almost 43 crore gross at the box office. So, very soon, it will cross the milestone of 50 crores. Whenever it happens, it will become Diljit Dosanjh‘s 3rd film to cross the 50 crore milestone in the post-COVID era.

Before the latest Punjabi horror-comedy, Diljit’s Honsla Rakh and Jatt & Juliet 3 had already achieved this feat post-COVID.

Soon to be Diljit’s 3rd highest-grossing film post-COVID

Meanwhile, Sardaar Ji 3 is Diljit Dosanjh’s 4th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. It will soon beat the box office earnings of Jodi (47.39 crores).

Top grossers of Dilji Dosanjh in the post-COVID era (gross collection):

Honsla Rakh – 52.91 crores Jatt & Juliet 3 – 102.63 crores Jodi – 47.39 crores Sardaar Ji 3 – 43 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thammudu Box Office Collection Day 5: Nithiin Starrer Is A Washout, Still Suffering A Deficit Of Over 90%

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News