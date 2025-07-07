The anticipation was sky high as Diljit Dosanjh was returning to the big screens with Sardaar Ji 3. Unfortunately, the horror comedy was banned in India due to the presence of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Despite that, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed day 10 report.

Sardaar Ji 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 10

Sardaar Ji 3 has enjoyed a record-breaking run in the last few days. It surpassed Sultan to become the highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan. The horror-comedy was also the only Indian film to rank among the top 12 movies in North America.

In 10 days, Diljit Dosanjh starrer has accumulated 39 crore+ gross at the worldwide box office. The leading markets include North America (USA + Canada), the United Kingdom, and Pakistan. One can only imagine the response if the film had also been released in India.

Sardaar Ji 3 beats Saukan Saunkanay 2 worldwide!

Saukan Saunkanay 2 is currently the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 in India. Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrit Khaira starrer garnered 18.25 crore net in India, which is about 21.53 crores in gross earnings. The comedy drama has also raked in 13.35 crore gross overseas.

At the worldwide box office, Saukan Saunkanay 2 has grossed 34.88 crore gross in 38 days. That milestone has now been surpassed by Sardaar Ji 3, that too by a considerable margin.

Sardaar Ji 3 is now the highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025 worldwide with its box office collections of 39 crores.

Sardaar Ji 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary (10 Days)

Budget: 35 crores

Worldwide collection: 39 crores

ROI: 11.43%

Verdict: Plus

More about Diljit Dosanjh starrer

The third installment of Sardaar Ji is directed by Amar Hundal. It was released in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025. The supporting cast also features Neeru Bajwa and Jasmin Bajwa.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar First Look: Ranveer Singh Records #8 Most-Viewed Glimpse In 24 Hours On Youtube But Misses Ramayana In One Major Feat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News