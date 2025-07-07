Ranveer Singh is returning to the big screens as the James Bond of India, and the anticipation is sky-high. His first look as Dhurandhar was unveiled on his 40th birthday on July 6, 2025. It has emerged as the 8th most-viewed glimpse in Indian cinema within 24 hours on YouTube. Scroll below for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar First Look Views on YouTube in the first 24 hours

The first 24 hours are over, and as per the live data, Dhurandhar has registered a whopping 16.88 million views on YouTube. It is currently trending at #1 on YouTube and has gained a whopping 292K likes.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has left behind Ramayana with almost 29% higher views within the first 24 hours on YouTube. For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s first announcement video had garnered a total of 13.10 million views.

Dhurandhar is the 8th most-viewed first glimpse on YouTube in 24 hours

Not just Ramayana, Ranveer Singh starrer has also surpassed the views of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger and Jr NTR’s Devara (Hindi) to clock the 8th most-viewed first glimpse on YouTube within 24 hours.

Check out the Indian cinema’s most-viewed first glimpse on YouTube in the first 24 hours:

Toxic – 35.9 million Pushpa 2 (Where Is Pushpa? | Hindi) – 27.67 million Devara – 26.17 million Guntur Kaaram – 20.98 million Kanguva – 20.77 million Pushpa 2 (Where Is Pushpa? | Telugu) – 20.45 million Devara (Hindi) – 18.57 million Dhurandhar – 16.88 million Liger – 15.92 million Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 15.77 million

Stays behind Ramayana in one major feat!

Although Dhurandhar surpassed Ramayana’s announcement video in views, it lagged behind in the like count. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s first glimpse had registered 388K in the first 24 hours on YouTube. In comparison, Aditya Dhar’s directorial accumulated 25% less views.

The action adventure drama also missed out on entering the top 5 most-liked announcement videos in Bollywood.

Check out the 5 most-liked Bollywood announcement videos on YouTube in the first 24 hours:

Jawan: 530K Ramayana: 388K Pathaan: 369K Tiger 3: 333K Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 319K

More about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, slated to release on December 5, 2025, is based on real-life events. As per reports, Ranveer is reportedly playing Ajit Doval, the National Security Advisor of India. The ensemble cast also features Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

It is produced by Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios.

